Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) (LON:PCA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $201.50, but opened at $210.00. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L) shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 28,938 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.75%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In other news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £8,704.85 ($11,372.94).

About Palace Capital Plc (PCA.L)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

