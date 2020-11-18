Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) (LON:TEP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1,366.00, but opened at $1,420.00. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) shares last traded at $1,393.34, with a volume of 121,963 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)’s payout ratio is 124.73%.

Get Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,324.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,369.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.40.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.