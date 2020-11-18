AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €9.00 by Independent Research

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.92 ($14.02).

Get AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) alerts:

AIXA opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AIXTRON SE has a one year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a one year high of €12.86 ($15.13).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.