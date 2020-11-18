Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) alerts:

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) stock opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 53.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 969.12. Kainos Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.