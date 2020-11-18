Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a $20.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

VFF stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.21 million, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

