TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.95.
TRIP stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
