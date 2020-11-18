TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.95.

TRIP stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

