IEC Electronics (IEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 20th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IEC stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11. IEC Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

