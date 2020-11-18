Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 25.48%.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $248.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.35. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.36.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

