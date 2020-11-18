Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Viomi Technology has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $238.41 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.83. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIOT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.