Viomi Technology (VIOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Viomi Technology has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $238.41 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.83. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIOT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Earnings History for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IEC Electronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
IEC Electronics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Aurora Mobile to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Aurora Mobile to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Viomi Technology Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Viomi Technology Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Hibbett Sports to Release Earnings on Friday
Hibbett Sports to Release Earnings on Friday
Partner Communications Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Partner Communications Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Avante Logixx Inc. Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Avante Logixx Inc. Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report