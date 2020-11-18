Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 20th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.