Partner Communications (PTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter.

PTNR opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $784.44 million, a P/E ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

