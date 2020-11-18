Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (XX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 25th.

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE XX opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.97. Avante Logixx Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

