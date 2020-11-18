UP Fintech (TIGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Separately, BidaskClub raised UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.