Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) & Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Air has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonepath Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forward Air and Stonepath Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $1.41 billion 1.45 $87.10 million $3.04 24.42 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forward Air and Stonepath Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 2 1 0 2.33 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forward Air currently has a consensus price target of $65.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.10%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air 3.91% 10.39% 5.63% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forward Air beats Stonepath Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. It also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool segment offers pool distribution services comprising managing high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive products to various destinations through a network of terminals. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Stonepath Group Company Profile

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

