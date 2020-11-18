argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) vs. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Head-To-Head Contrast

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

argenx has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences N/A -237.31% -62.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for argenx and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 4 15 0 2.79 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $248.31, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and Genocea Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $78.17 million 155.30 -$182.52 million ($4.73) -54.60 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.00

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats argenx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages. The company is also developing cusatuzumab in Phase 2 clinical stage in hematological cancer indications; and preclinical products, including ARGX-117 with therapeutic potential in both orphan and large autoimmune inflammatory diseases in and ARGX-118 for airway inflammation. Its partnered product candidates include ARGX-112 for treating skin inflammation and ARGX-115 for cancer immunotherapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical stages; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia and ARGX-114 for treating fibrosis, which are in preclinical stage. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

