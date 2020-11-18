Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) vs. FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Critical Contrast

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.86% FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrellgas Partners and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and FirstCash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$82.50 million N/A N/A FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.45 $164.62 million $3.89 16.82

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Summary

FirstCash beats Ferrellgas Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

