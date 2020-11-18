Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 127.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDIT opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.02. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

