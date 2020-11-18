Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Main First Bank upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

BASFY opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

