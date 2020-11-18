Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of MANH opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

