Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $826.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 80,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

