Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.83 million, a PE ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.