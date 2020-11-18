Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.79 ($37.39).

A number of analysts have commented on LIGHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

