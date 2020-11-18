Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

