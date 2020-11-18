Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

