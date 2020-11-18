Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

FSUGY opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

