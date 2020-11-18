Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTRX. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $41,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $1,337,195. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 99.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 121.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 256.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

RTRX stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

