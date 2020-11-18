Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

