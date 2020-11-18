E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of E.On to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th.

Get E.On alerts:

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.