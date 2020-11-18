E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of E.On to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

