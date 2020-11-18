Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

CHMA opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $233.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.