Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Encompass Health stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

