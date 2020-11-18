L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Alector, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
E.On Se Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts
Chiasma, Inc. Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts
Encompass Health Co. Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
Cargojet Inc. Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
