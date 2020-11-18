L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.