Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$256.27.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$212.49 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

