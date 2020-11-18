Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$256.27.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$212.49 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

