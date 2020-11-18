Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $502.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.