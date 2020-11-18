Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Underperform

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.77 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $916.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,428,104.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420 over the last 90 days. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tilray by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

