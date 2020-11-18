RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,925.10 ($25.15).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,712 ($22.37) on Monday. RELX PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,682.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,766.89.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

