Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $250.00

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $187.90 on Monday. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 303.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,819 shares of company stock worth $100,603,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

