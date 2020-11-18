Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AGRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $173,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

