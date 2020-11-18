Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $30.67 and last traded at $30.63. Approximately 1,438,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,292,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 181.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

