Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares rose 5.6% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as high as $52.39 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 463,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 599,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

