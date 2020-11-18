Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $2.75 to $3.25. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. 1,578,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,126,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $3,296,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 50.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

