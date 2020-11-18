Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading 7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Chuy’s traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $24.21. 245,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 205,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 973,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14,105.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 276,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 330.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $464.80 million, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

