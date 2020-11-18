Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Up 8.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares were up 8.7% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 1,518,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,560,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several analysts have commented on ERF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 21,211,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 314,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,908 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 806,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Enerplus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 495,900 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

