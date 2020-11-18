International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading 6.7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.38. 3,715,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,897,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 86.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 109,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Game Technology by 861.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 778,294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

