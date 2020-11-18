The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 1891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,554 shares of company stock worth $5,141,436. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 62.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

