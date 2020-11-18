Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Decreases By 82.9%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CXSE stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02.

