HD Supply Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the average volume of 367 call options.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HD Supply by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in HD Supply by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.