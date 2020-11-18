Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 83.2% in October

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the October 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.