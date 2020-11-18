Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2020 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The stock’s bullish run can be attributed to the company’s sturdy performance in the first half of 2020. Notably, the company’s second-quarter results were also spectacular, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Further, the company sustained its positive comps trend. Management highlighted that strategic changes undertaken and coronavirus-induced demand spike contributed to the company’s performance. Notably, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. The company is lowering operational complexity, optimizing production and improving in-stock position.”

SFM opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334,994 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,654,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

