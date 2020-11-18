First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (FN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE: FN) recently:

  • 11/4/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$38.00.
  • 10/28/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/23/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
  • 10/21/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

TSE FN opened at C$37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,059.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,703,039.10.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co (FNTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co (FNTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sprouts Farmers Market – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Sprouts Farmers Market – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
First National Financial Co. – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
First National Financial Co. – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneConnect Financial Technology
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneConnect Financial Technology
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprout Social
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprout Social
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capri
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capri


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report