First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (FN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE: FN) recently:

11/4/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$38.00.

10/28/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

10/21/2020 – First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

TSE FN opened at C$37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.05.

Get First National Financial Co (FNTO) alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,059.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,703,039.10.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co (FNTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co (FNTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.