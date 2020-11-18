Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ: OCFT) in the last few weeks:
- 11/10/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/5/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 10/30/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 10/29/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/17/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/16/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 10/13/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 10/7/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 10/6/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 9/30/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 9/29/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
- 9/22/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “
Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
